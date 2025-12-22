WBD, Youku launch Script To Series initiative

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) Asia Pacific and Youku have announced the launch of the Warner Bros Discovery Access x Youku Script To Series initiative, aimed at developing new Chinese-language scripted stories.

Open to storytellers from across the globe, Script To Series is part of WBD Access, the development programme connecting new and emerging talent to WBD content and brands. It marks the first Asia Pacific initiative for WBD Access, which has previously delivered successful programmes across the US, Latin America, EMEA, and the UK. The programme seeks to provide emerging storytellers with access to industry-leading mentorship, creative guidance, and a pathway to global production opportunities.

Script To Series will select up to five creative teams to support the development of original scripted series over a six-month period. The programme will include a combination of in-person workshops, virtual development sessions, and personalised mentorship from senior industry professionals. Teams will be guided through a curriculum designed to empower storytellers in building universally relatable content with global appeal.

Targeting rising creative talent with experience in scripted storytelling, the programme will focus on strengthening collaboration between the three key creative roles – producer, writer, and director. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on development labs in Beijing, where they will refine their projects with expert guidance, and will participate in weekly virtual sessions to enhance their understanding of episodic structure. The six-month programme will see each team present a fully developed project package, including a series bible, episode one script, and a five-minute ‘proof of concept’ film. One project will progress to formal development, with the potential to move into a full drama production with local and international premiere opportunities.

Applications for the Script To Series programme are now open.