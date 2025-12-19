Research: AVoD platforms see biggest catalogue growth in 2025

Research from Ampere Analysis shows that AVoD platforms recorded the fastest catalogue growth globally in 2025, outpacing SVoD services globally. Tubi has led the expansion, enjoying robust growth in the UK.

Six of the 10 platforms with the fastest catalogue growth were free, ad-supported services, including Tubi UK (+99 per cent), Rakuten TV Ireland (+43 per cent) and Pluto TV Canada (+27 per cent). This strong expansion by AVoD platforms outperformed global VoD catalogue growth, which averaged 5 per cent overall in 2025.

Further key findings:

In the UK, Tubi recorded the largest catalogue expansion, growing an aforementioned 99 per cent since January 2025. With more than 20,000 movies and shows, it is now the second-largest catalogue in the UK, behind only Prime Video. By comparison, Tubi’s catalogue growth was more modest in other markets (+11 per cent in the US, +7 per cent in Canada).

Across all AVoD platforms, Documentary, Crime & Thriller, and Reality were the most-added genres in 2025, together accounting for 36 per cent of all newly added titles.

European broadcasters are also expanding their libraries, particularly BVoD services in the big five European markets. TF1+ (France) and RTVE Play (Spain) grew their catalogues by 77 per cent and 37 per cent respectively. RTVE Play’s growth was driven mainly by local productions, while around half of TF1+’s new additions were international titles.

SVoD catalogue growth lagged behind AVoD in 2025. Apple TV led global SVoD services, with average catalogue growth of 15 per cent, driven primarily by original productions, at more than 90 per cent of new titles. While Apple TV’s overall library remains relatively small, this expansion makes it the fastest-growing major SVoD catalogue, ahead of other major international SVoD platforms including Prime Video (12 per cent), Paramount+ (12 per cent), Disney+ (8 per cent) and Netflix (4 per cent).

Tingting Li, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Free ad-supported platforms will continue expanding their catalogues, particularly in markets where AVoD and BVoD services are widely used, such as the US, UK, France and Türkiye. By comparison, although SVoD catalogue growth has been slower, this is changing. Growth is increasingly driven by collaboration with local broadcasters and a greater focus on local content, particularly for Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. This trend of content sharing to increase streamers’ share of local content will continue into 2026, with growth extending beyond Western Europe to a global scale.”



