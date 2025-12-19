Adform acquires Splicky

Adform, the European independent media buying platform, has announced the acquisition of Splicky, the advertising technology division of Switzerland’s Goldbach Group. Founded in Berlin, Splicky has built a strong footprint across the DACH region and is a specialist in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising.

Adform says that, together with Splicky, it will expand service offerings for existing and new clients, enabling more effective activation of previously fragmented channels while delivering stronger local support, greater operational scale, and a more unified omnichannel buying experience.

Troels Philip Jensen, CEO, Adform, commented: “First and foremost, the increased scale that this combination ensures is great news for our clients. We will accelerate our capabilities, presence, and partnerships to the benefit of both Splicky and Adform clients. The acquisition strengthens our position in the DACH region, adds important digital out-of-home capabilities, and accelerates our strategy of expansion into high-growth emerging channels. Splicky brings deep local expertise, trusted publisher relationships, and a strong service-driven culture that aligns well with Adform.”

Christoph Marty, CEO of Goldbach Group, said: “I am pleased for Sven and his team to have found a new home in Adform, where everything revolves around ad tech and the ecosystem that is highly relevant for Splicky.”

Sven Ruppert, Managing Director of Splicky, added: “We are now looking forward to writing a new chapter together with Adform. In this new setup, we will continue to focus on innovation and close customer relationships on the ground. In addition to a complementary geographic footprint, we share a common vision: to offer European advertisers a first-class alternative to large American technology companies.”

Closing of the acquisition is subject to usual closing conditions, which Goldbach and Adform are actively working on, and is planned to take place on December 31st. Financial terms were not disclosed.