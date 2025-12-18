Cartoon Network orders more The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball for international audiences

Cartoon Network has ordered season 3 and 4 of its hit animated comedy series, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, for international audiences. The new order includes 40 episodes continuing the imaginative adventures and visual creativity that have captivated fans worldwide.

Produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, the series builds on the beloved legacy of The Amazing World of Gumball with its signature blend of eclectic media styles, including 2D and 3D animation, CGI, puppetry, photorealism, and live action. Created and executive produced by Ben Bocquelet, the quarter-hour episodes deliver sharp meta-humour and a vibrant visual style that has become a hallmark of the franchise.

Since its launch, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has delivered strong performance across Cartoon Network’s international channels and engaged fans on digital platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, and Roblox. The series continues to connect with children and families around the world, reinforcing its position as one of the most innovative cartoons in kids’ entertainment.

“The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has proven completely irresistible to families and fans across the globe, making it the easiest of decisions to say an emphatic yes to this new season.” said Vanessa Brookman, GM, International Kids, Animation and Franchise “I am thrilled to continue to work with Ben, Sarah and the hugely talented Gumball team on bringing more Wonderful Weirdness to our Cartoon Network audiences internationally.”

Sarah Fell, SVP & Studio Head, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe says: “Gumball has been a massive success for the studio and it’s been so gratifying to see fans enthusiastically welcome these characters back to their screens. Ben Bocquelet, Erik Fountain, Matt Layzell, and the incredibly creative team were instrumental to its success, and I’m excited we get to deliver even more wonderful weirdness. Thankfully, this time fans won’t have to wait seven years.”

Building on the legacy of The Amazing World of Gumball – famed for its humorous depictions of the imperfect realities of growing up where the ordinary becomes extraordinary – The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball continues the tradition of sharp wit and inventive storytelling. With its self-referential and meta-comedic roots, fans can look forward to more misadventures featuring the wonderfully dysfunctional Watterson family and the quirky classmates of Elmore Junior High, and the eccentric residents of Elmore.