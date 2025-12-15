BBC Studios accelerates digital growth across EMEA

BBC Studios has announced growth in its digital and on-demand offering across EMEA. Over the past five years, BBC Studios has transformed its digital footprint in the region. From a handful of FAST channels in 2020, BBC Studios now operates seven FAST brands and 160 feeds, working with over 15 partners across 42 EMEA countries.

Following its debut on Movistar Plus+ in Spain in Novmber, BBC Player, BBC Studios’ multi-genre VoD service, launched on Vodafone Spain and Go Plc Malta. Consisting of up to 700 hours of BBC Studios’ catalogue and featuring a mixture of premium drama, natural history, documentaries, lifestyle and entertainment titles.

BBC Player is now available in seven EMEA countries, including Spain, Malta, Greece, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany and Poland. BBC Studios also has digital branded services such as BBC Nordic+ in the Nordics and BBC NL+ in Benelux.

BBC Studios is also accelerating its growth in the FAST space in EMEA. BBC Studios recently launched four channels on MasOrange in Spain – Top Gear, BBC Series, BBC Earth, and BBC Lifestyle, offering new audiences a mix of iconic brands and multi-genre content.

In addition, the BBC Earth FAST channel will expand to five new platforms, with existing partners, across the region before the end of this year, building on its strong performance since debuting on Samsung TV Plus in 2024.

Arran Tindall, President EMEA, Global Channels & Streaming, commented: “Digital and on-demand growth is central to our strategy at BBC Studios, built on accessibility and discovery of the BBC’s most iconic IP. BBC Studios has a portfolio of highly recognisable brands that travel seamlessly across platforms and formats, from FAST and OTT to Pay TV. FAST channels allow audiences to rediscover beloved brands like Top Gear, while BBC Player offers premium, curated experiences. Together, these services showcase the depth and quality of our catalogue and strengthen our partnerships across the region. By working with long-standing partners and new platforms, we’re making world-class programming more accessible than ever, delivering premium factual content and fan-favourite series to audiences across EMEA”