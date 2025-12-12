Michel named BBC Group CFO

The BBC has announced that Bérangère Michel has been appointed to the role of Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Bérangère brings experience from her 16-year career at the John Lewis Partnership, where she held senior roles including CFO, Customer Service Executive Director, Operations Director and Finance & Strategy Director. Prior to that, Bérangère spent 11 years at the Royal Mail Group in a number of finance, change and strategy roles, including as Finance Director of the property division.

In an expanded role as BBC Group CFO, Bérangère will be responsible for the overall BBC Group financial strategy, with a remit across BBC Public Service, BBC Studios and the BBC’s commercial subsidiaries. She will play a leadership role and will sit on both the Executive Committee and, for the first time, the Board.

Bérangère will report to the Director-General and will take up the role in early January 2026.

Outgoing Director-General, Tim Davie, said: “Bérangère brings a wealth of experience from her time at the John Lewis Partnership and will play a critical role in shaping our new financial strategy. I’m pleased to welcome her to the BBC, and to both the Executive Committee and Board. Bérangère’s appointment to this expanded role comes at an important time for the BBC, as we look ahead to Charter renewal and continue to accelerate our transformation to deliver outstanding value for our audiences.”

BBC Chair, Samir Shah, commented: “The role of Group Chief Financial Officer will be hugely important as we build a BBC for the future, and I look forward to welcoming Bérangère to the Board.”

Michel added: “I am delighted to be joining the BBC, an institution whose purpose and mission I have always admired. It’s a privilege to be part of shaping its exciting future at such a crucial moment and I cannot wait to get started.”