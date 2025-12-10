SpaceX IPO in 2026?

Bloomberg and Reuters are reporting that SpaceX will mount an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026, and in the process raise more than $25 billion (€21.5bn). The end result will be a business with an overall valuation of more than $1 trillion.

There is no confirmation or denial from Elon Musk, but he has said more than once in the past that an IPO would occur once revenue became “smooth and predictable”.

The reports suggest that the SpaceX is in discussions with various banks now and the IPO could happen around June or July.

SpaceX expects to use funds from the public listing to develop space-based data centres, including purchasing the chips required to run them, an idea Musk expressed interest in during a recent event with Baron Capital, according to Bloomberg News.

SpaceX is expected to make around $15 billion in revenue in 2025, increasing to between $22 billion and $24 billion in 2026, with the majority coming from Starlink, Bloomberg reported. Revenues are flowing from its rocket launch business as well as Starlink broadband-by-satellite division.