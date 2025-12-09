JioStar backs out of $3bn ICC deal

JioStar, the Indian media giant, has notified the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its intent to exit its four-year India media rights contract – valued at some $3 billion (€2.5bn) – citing unsustainable financial losses.

According to India’s Economic Times, JioStar has formally conveyed to the ICC that it will not be able to fulfil the remaining period of its rights deal that ends in 2027. JioStar had acquired the media rights in India from the ICC for the period 2024-2027. However, according to the broadcaster, it has suffered siginificant losses – mainly attributed to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The ICC, who will now need a new media rights partner, has reportedly already commenced a fresh process for the sale of the India rights for the 2026-2029 cycle for around $2.4 billion – approaching the likes of Netflix, Sony and Prime Video – with, thus far, no major broadcaster showing significant interest.

The ICC will be hoping to have a new deal in place before the 2026 T20 World Cup which begins on February 7th.