Survey: 96% UK parents find BBFC age ratings on Netflix helpful

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) and Netflix celebrate five years of every film and TV series on the service carrying BBFC age ratings and content advice, as findings show these ratings are widely recognised and help parents to make informed viewing decisions for their families.

In a survey of 2,000 parents in the UK, more than eight in ten (81 per cent) who recognise BBFC age ratings on streaming services recall seeing them on Netflix. Of those, almost all (96 per cent) find the ratings symbols helpful when deciding whether something is appropriate for their child(ren) to watch.

The BBFC and Netflix first began working together on a voluntary, best-practice basis in 2011, and in 2020 launched a pioneering self-rating partnership following a year-long trial. This partnership – the first of its kind between the BBFC and a streaming service – ensures that all of Netflix’s UK catalogue is rated in line with the BBFC’s Classification Guidelines, a model that has since been adopted by others.

The BBFC’s Classification Guidelines are based on extensive public consultation, most recently involving 12,000 people in 2023, and are refreshed every four to five years to ensure age ratings and content advice reflect evolving public expectations. Notably, 77 per cent of parents say they feel more confident in Netflix’s age ratings specifically because they know they are provided in partnership with the BBFC.

Under the partnership, which has recently been extended to 2028, Netflix applies the BBFC’s standards when classifying content in-house. The BBFC then audits a proportion of the content each month to ensure accuracy, consistency, and alignment with UK audience expectations.

BBFC age ratings and content advice also form part of Netflix’s wider suite of parental controls, including tools that allow families to filter content by age category and set pin controls for adult profiles. And with half of young people having seen BBFC content advice on streaming services, such as Netflix, this partnership ensures audiences of all ages have clear and trusted guidance – including UK-specific guidance to help everyone make informed viewing choices.

The voluntary partnership between Netflix and the BBFC reflects a shared commitment: to provide viewers with reliable, transparent guidance, while demonstrating how innovative collaboration between a regulator and a streaming service can protect children and empower informed viewing choices.

The BBFC welcomes Ofcom’s recent Review of Audience Protection Measures on On-Demand Programme Services, which confirms that UK viewers are familiar with the BBFC’s age ratings and perceive them to possess ‘gravitas and trustworthiness’. The Review also highlights the strong public appetite for clear content advice and transparency around how age-rating standards are determined and applied on streaming services.

With Ofcom’s new Video-on-Demand Code forthcoming, the BBFC says it will continue to collaborate closely with streaming services to ensure audiences benefit from clear and consistent guidance that reflects UK viewer expectations.

David Austin OBE, CEO of the BBFC, commented: “I am proud to celebrate five years of all films and TV series on Netflix carrying BBFC age ratings and content advice. Our latest research highlights the importance of this work, with almost all parents who recognise BBFC age ratings on Netflix finding them helpful when deciding whether something is appropriate for their children to watch. As viewing habits continue to evolve, our commitment to protecting and empowering audiences has never been more important. Collaboration and shared responsibility are at the heart of everything we do, ensuring clarity and consistency for families across the UK through age ratings and content advice so they can make informed viewing choices about what’s right for them.”

Benjamin King, Senior Director of Global Affairs, UK, Netflix, said: “At Netflix, we want families to feel fully confident in the choices they make about what to watch, and our partnership with the BBFC plays a vital role in ensuring that peace of mind. By applying their well-established ratings across our entire UK catalogue, we equip parents with clear and consistent advice about age-appropriate content. We’re delighted to mark five years of this pioneering approach for streaming, and to continue our work with the BBFC to support safe and informed viewing.”

Ella Bradshaw, Policy Officer for Child Safety Online at the NSPCC, added: “The BBFC’s partnership with Netflix demonstrates how clear, independent age ratings and content advice can give families and young people confidence and help them make informed viewing choices.