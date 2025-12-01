The Celebrity Traitors Final attracts 15m viewers

The debut season of The Celebrity Traitors concluded its run with 15 million viewers and has become the biggest title of 2025 across the UK at seven days so far this year (including both scripted, unscripted and events).

The Celebrity Traitors has seen the biggest on-demand audience of any series across the market at seven days since records began (including both BVoD and SVoD). Episode 6 has seen the highest 28 day figure for the series so far at 15.2 million. The series to date at 28 days (episodes 1 to 6) has averaged 14.8 million viewers per episode, with 3.1 million 16-34 year olds tuning in.

Claudia Winkleman will return with a new season of The Traitors on BBC One and BBC iPlayer early next in 2026 with new players in the ultimate game of trust and treachery as 22 people from across the UK descend on a Scottish castle to win up to £120k.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The fourth season of The Traitors (12×60) and the second celebrity season of The Celebrity Traitors (8×60/2×70) has been commissioned by Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC. The executive producers for Studio Lambert Scotland are Mike Cotton, Sarah Fay and Lewis Thurlow across both series, alongside Katy Fox for The Celebrity Traitors and Darrell Olsen for The Traitors. The Production Executives are Lynette Woods-Reynolds, Gemma Scholes and Faye Donaldson. The Commissioning Editors for the BBC are Neil McCallum and Syeda Irtizaali.

The Traitors was created and developed by IDTV, in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit. The original series was produced by IDTV. All3Media International is global partner for The Traitors and handles format and tape sales worldwide. Studio Lambert is part of All3Media.