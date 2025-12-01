DocuBox launches Polish version

The DocuBox channel is now available for Polish viewers with dedicated programming and voice-over.

The channel, from SPI international, presents inspiring stories and documentaries covering science, nature, history and technology, aiming to spark curiosity among both young viewers and adult enthusiasts of world exploration.

“DocuBox makes science and knowledge exciting and accessible. That’s what makes it unique, and we believe that this channel fits perfectly the Polish TV landscape. The channel being tailored now specifically for the Polish audience is another strategic step in developing our comprehensive television portfolio. This spring, DocuBox will prepare many exceptional surprises for viewers,” commented Erwan Luherne, Managing Director at SPI International.

DocuBox is available to Polish viewers through operators such as Play, Vectra, INEA, and TOYA. Starting in January, the channel will join the Polsat Media advertising portfolio alongside other Kino Polska Group stations.