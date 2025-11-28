Australia: Content quota for streamers becomes law

Australia’s federal parliament has passed legislation that will enforce content quotas for major SVoD platforms such as Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video.

The national government announced it would roll out such quotas earlier this November, which require streaming services with over 1 million domestic subscribers to spend 10 per cent of their total Australian expenditure – or 7.5 per cent of their revenue – on local originals. Now those points become law, and failing to comply will see streamers fined up to ten times their annual revenues in Australia.

Several Australian industry figures and organisations have welcomed the news.

Australia’s Arts Minister, Tony Burke, said: “We have Australian content requirements on free-to-air television and pay television, but until now, there has been no guarantee that we could see our own stories on streaming services. Streaming services create extraordinary shows, and this legislation ensures Australian voices are now front and centre. Now, no matter which remote control you’re holding, Australian stories will be at your fingertips.”

Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) and Australian Writers’ Guild Authorship Collecting Society (AWGACS) CEO, Claire Pullen, commented: “This is a watershed moment for Australia’s screen industry. This will give our members and the entire creative community more certainty around their careers, and the industry here at home. Securing local content quotas is a significant step forward in levelling the playing field for streamers and broadcasters, and it acts as a strong reminder of what we’ve been continually told – that Australians want to see more Aussie content on their screens. We congratulate the Albanese Government, Arts Minister Tony Burke, Communications Minister Anika Wells and the many members of Parliament who’ve supported the campaign over the years on this achievement.”

“Today marks a watershed moment for Australian storytelling and the music that brings screen stories to life,” said Dean Ormston, CEO of APRA AMCOS. “This legislation means local composers will have unprecedented opportunities to contribute to the next era of local screen creation. With post-production to occur in Australia, we’re looking at a significant pipeline of opportunities for our screen composers and sync music to play a central role in local productions. This represents a significant platform for growth for Australia’s music creators working in screen.”

SPA CEO, Matthew Deaner, said: “It finally puts in place a strong starting point for a regulatory framework that responds to the enormous changes that digital streaming platforms have made to our industry dynamics and viewing habits. For more than ten years, our members through SPA have worked both patiently and tirelessly together and with others parts of our industry to support the work needed to ensure that streaming platforms generating significant revenue from Australian subscribers also deliver a consistent and ongoing contribution to our industry and to our audiences, to ensure local Australian stories also find a place on their increasingly dominant services.”