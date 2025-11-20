beIN extends NBA deal across MENA

beIN Media Group has announced the renewal of its broadcast partnership with the NBA to air games across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The renewal builds on beIN and the NBA’s 17-year collaboration. beIN has held the rights to the NBA in MENA since 2008. The renewed agreement includes regular-season games, NBA Playoffs, Conference Finals and the NBA Finals, ensuring that fans across MENA will continue to access multilingual NBA coverage in Arabic, English and French across beIN’s flagship sports channels, beIN Sports, and its OTT platform, TOD.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, commented: “Our broadcast partnership with the NBA is one of the longest and most valued in our portfolio, and we are proud to continue bringing the best of basketball to audiences across the MENA region. This renewal reinforces our position as the global home of sports and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class, multilingual, and multi-platform coverage to viewers.”

“We’re proud to extend our broadcast partnership with beIN MENA to bring the excitement of the NBA to fans across the Middle East and North Africa.” added NBA Senior Vice President and Head of International Content Partnerships Matt Brabants. “Through live games, highlights, and original content available in Arabic, English, and French, fans will continue to enjoy unprecedented access to the league’s most thrilling moments.”

On November 22nd, viewers can watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic live on beIN Sports.

beIN also recently announced the extension of its NBA broadcasting rights in France, which it has held since 2012. With this extension, beIN remains an official NBA broadcaster in 23 countries.