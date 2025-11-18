Bids prepped for WBD

The likes of Comcast, Paramount /Skydance and even Netflix (which once declared it had no interest in acquiring legacy media networks) are reportedly among the suitors set to make a takeover bid for Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) – although the Saudi PIF investment company has emerged as a late favourite.

Non-binding bids must be submitted by November 20th, with WBD having launched a formal auction with designs on wrapping the process before the end of the calendar year.

Amazon MGM could be another potential bidder, but the company has not made its indications clear.

Bid for the media conglomerate – which comprises of Discovery+, TNT sports, HBO Max, DC Studios, Cartoon Network, Eurosport and The Harry Potter Universe among other entities – are expected to be in the region of $60 – $70 billion.