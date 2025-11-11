SES to cut 1,200 staff?

Since the announcement that SES would absorb rival Intelsat, it was accepted that the move would result in job losses – with duplicate positions eliminated, and offices consolidated.

As at September 2025, SES (including Intelsat) has about 5,200 employees worldwide. At the end of 2024, the SES staff count numbered 2,134, suggesting that the Intelsat acquisition added some 3,000 staffers.

Those numbers are now being trimmed. There are reports that around 1,200 staff are being axed. Some reports, however, stress that this number is not necessarily correct. While there are certainly job losses, including an already announced modest 68 jobs at its Luxembourg HQ (announced in the local press as being agreed upon with relevant OGBL and LCGB unions) and affecting engineering, IT and admin positions. These 68 represented some 10 per cent of the Luxembourg head-count and would save some €4 million from its wage bill.

However, SES said at its results last week that “synergy savings” were well on track. Indeed, the Luxembourg unions had said as long ago as December 2024 that more losses were inevitable: “Although a number of SES employees may now be relieved, this could unfortunately only be short-lived, as further job cuts within the group are already on the horizon with the upcoming integration of Intelsat, scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.”