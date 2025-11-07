Starlink reports 8m+ customers

SpaceX’s Starlink broadband-by-satellite service has reported it now has more than 8 million customers around the planet, up from 7 million in August and 6 million in June. Starlink is adding an average 14,250 new customers a day, and well up on their previous average of 12,200 per day, a 17 per cent increase over the position just a couple of months ago.

Starlink said it is serving more than 150 countries and territories. Some analysts are forecasting an end-2026 position of 13-14 million customers. They also suggest that adding India (now imminent) and South Africa into the availability mix could add another few million users.

There are also reports – unconfirmed – that SpaceX has won $2 billion’s worth of contracts for the Golden Dome anti-missile project for the US military. Trump reportedly needs 600 missile-tracking satellites by 2028. The Pentagon order looks like going to the only company that’s actually capable of delivering that number: SpaceX.

Starlink has also slashed its monthly fees for users in France, Germany and Spain for new subscribers.

The new fees represent reductions of about 40 percent, and come about because of additional orbital coverage that’s come about over the past few months. The reductions are for the firsst half-year of a new subscription.

Normal fees for a Starlink ‘Roam’ subscription of 50 GB would be €40 per month, and €89 per month for the ‘Roam Unlimited’ option.

Those fees are trimmed to €24 for the 50 GB service, and €50 for the Unlimited option.

There’s speculation that the discount could soon apply to US new subscribers. The current Roam plan in the US currently costs $50 per month for the 50GB plan and $165 for the unlimited data tier.