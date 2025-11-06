Children in Need’s Pudsey comes to life in BBC animation

BBC Children in Need has announced that their iconic mascot, Pudsey, will be brought to life in a 25 minute on-screen animation, created for CBeebies and coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this December.

Pudsey and the Thread of Hope, a story by Tom Fletcher, follows Jai, a young boy navigating grief after the loss of his father, as he embarks on a journey of healing, hope and adventure with Pudsey. Along the way, they meet other children connected by a golden thread of kindness and empowerment, discovering the transformative power of friendship, courage and love. This story highlights the power of having positive and trusted relationships in young people’s lives, and the transformative impact these can have. BBC Children in Need’s work helps to ensure all children across the UK have relationships like these when they need them.

Co-commissioned by CBeebies and BBC Children in Need and produced by BBC Studios Kids & Family and animation studio Creative Conspiracy, the special has been developed with pre-schoolers in mind and will air over the Christmas period on BBC One, CBeebies and iPlayer. Characters are voiced by: Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, Baby Reindeer actress Jessica Gunning, Blue Peter presenter, Shini Muthurkrishnan and Star Struck actor, Nikesh Patel. Gunning voices the role of Jai’s mum and Patel voices the role of Jai’s dad, whilst Banjo voices the role of a boxing coach and Muthurkrishnan the role of a dance teacher.

Audiences will be able to see a short, sneak peek of Pudsey and the Thread of Hope during the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show on BBC One on November 14th.

The animation comes following the release today of a paperbook picture book of the same name, also by Fletcher, published by Puffin.

To support BBC Children in Need’s Challenge Yourself campaign for the 2025 Appeal, Fletcher took on the challenge to create something truly special – a story that would embody the spirit of the charity and its iconic mascot – in paperback and on screen. The book, and the animation, celebrate 40 years of Pudsey’s legacy and the vital work of BBC Children in Need.

BBC Children in Need believes every child should have the opportunity to thrive. That means having someone to turn to for help and support when life gets tough. Across the UK, the charity funds people and places in communities so that no child faces challenges alone. Right now, too many children are struggling without support – making the message of Pudsey and the Thread of Hope more timely and poignant than ever.

Fletcher said: “When I was asked to come up with a story idea to bring Pudsey to life to celebrate his 40 year legacy I jumped at the opportunity, and as the story was being made into a children’s picture book as well, it was the perfect project to be involved with. Across the UK, children and young people are facing impossible challenges without anyone to turn to. But everyone needs a thread of hope, and I hope that, together, through the animation and the book, we can raise money and awareness that helps provide support, connection, and care – when it matters most.”

Simon Antrobus, CEO at BBC Children in Need, added: “For the last 40 years, Pudsey has represented hope and resilience for children across the UK. The new animation, Pudsey and the Thread of Hope, captures the heart of our purpose – ensuring children feel seen, supported, and empowered. We’re proud to see Pudsey’s story brought to life on CBeebies, the UK’s most loved children’s channel so that it will continue to inspire and connect with children for generations to come.”

Pudsey and the Thread of Hope, the on-screen animation, is commissioned by BBC Children’s and Education for CBeebies. To accompany the animated special CBeebies Parenting has developed resources, advice and guidance to support families in navigating conversations around grief and loss with sensitive and age-appropriate information.

Kate Morton, Senior Head of Commissioning for CBeebies, said: “What a moment to bring together two icons of childhood – Pudsey and CBeebies – with a shared mission to support families across the UK. As part of this partnership, CBeebies Parenting has developed resources, advice and guidance to help navigate conversations around grief and loss with thoughtful, sensitive and age-appropriate information.”