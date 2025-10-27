The benefits of launching your own streaming service

Streaming is no longer an alternative to traditional television, it’s now the leading way audiences choose to consume content.

For content owners, operators, and niche creators, the question isn’t if you should join the streaming landscape, but how. While hosting your content on third-party platforms may seem like the simplest route, building your own branded streaming service unlocks greater value, giving you more control, better value, and the chance to build real, lasting revenue.

FAST market growth

The global free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) market is on a rapid rise—valued between $11.68 and $12.26 billion in 2025 and expected to soar to $32 billion by 2030. With smart TVs and streaming devices making access easier than ever, and audiences seeking affordable alternatives to cable, FAST is perfectly positioned for major growth.

But what do audiences want? Niche genres, regional stories and multi-language programming are capturing attention worldwide, driving the next wave of must-have content.

Why launch your own platform?

Ask any digital video creator about their biggest business concern, and chances are, it’s reliability.

Platforms like TikTok and Instagram help build visibility, but they rarely translate that reach into real revenue. And while YouTube does offer monetisation, many creators find themselves at the mercy of ever-changing algorithms, reacting to the platform’s rules instead of steering their own course.

That’s where FAST Channels TV comes in, offering creators another option: a turnkey solution that makes it simple to launch a streaming service, providing true control over content, audience, and income.

Control your content & audience

On third-party platforms, your content will be one of many competing for attention and visibility. But with your own app, your brand and programming are the main event and every marketing dollar drives users directly to you.

No hidden costs

Pitching your content to a subscription-based streaming platform can be costly, with many distributors charging at least $1,000 to place your content on a single site. On top of that, there are often extra expenses, like pitching fees or annual hosting charges.

Even some ‘free’ streaming platforms come with hidden costs, charging content owners per viewer. For anyone just starting out, these unpredictable fees can make budgeting, and breaking even, feel nearly impossible.

Monetise your way

Different viewers respond to different models. Free ad-supported content builds reach; subscriptions capture premium audiences. A blended approach gives you flexibility to maximise revenue across multiple viewer segments.

User Relationship Retention

In digital media, the true value lies not just in the content, but in controlling the audience. Owning your platform means you build and retain that user base.

Access your data

Data is the lifeblood of streaming. Third-party platforms rarely share meaningful insights. With your own service, you own the analytics—who’s watching, how they engage and what keeps them coming back.

Who is this for?

Those who stand to gain the most from launching their own streaming service include content owners with niche, regional or multi-language libraries catering to dedicated audiences; operators and ISPs aiming to boost engagement by integrating FAST or AVOD offerings into their existing services; and subscription platforms looking to broaden their reach by adding free, ad-supported content to their portfolio.

How FAST Channels TV helps

FAST Channels TV provides everything you need to launch quickly and scale affordably:

Speed to market: launch in under 30 days

Custom branding: your platform, your way

Content depth: 80+ FAST channels and 2,000+ VoD titles to supplement your library

Monetisation tools: ad revenue share, subscription options, and analytics

Scalable support: start lean and grow as your audience expands

Your content, our content and third-party content combine into one seamless, branded streaming experience.

Why now?

The streaming landscape is here to stay and with it comes huge opportunities. Owning your own platform lets you keep full control over your content, your data and your audience, instead of handing that value to someone else.

The future of streaming is targeted, flexible, and data-driven. With the right tools, building your own service is easier than ever, and the potential rewards are enormous.

