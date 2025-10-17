Virgin Media O2 upgrading customers to WiFi Hub 5

Virgin Media is starting to upgrade customers with Hub 3 and Hub 4 WiFi routers to its newer, more advanced Hub 5 at no extra cost.

The upgrade aims to boost customers’ broadband performance around the home, making it smoother and more reliable, with the roll out benefitting thousands of customers before the end of the year before being expanded further in 2026.

The upgrade will be available to select customers currently on Hub 3 and Hub 4 and will see them offered a Hub 5 so they can enjoy a faster, more advanced broadband experience. With WiFi 6 and seven antennas for enhanced coverage, the Hub 5 is perfect for seamless streaming, gaming and browsing without interruption or lag.

Gareth Lister, Director of Connectivity at Virgin Media O2, commented: “Providing our customers with the very best broadband experience sits at the heart of Virgin Media O2. As our technology and products evolve, we’re committed to making it easier than ever for our customers to enjoy them. Not only will this upgrade benefit thousands of customers’ connectivity by enhancing their coverage, it will also future-proof their broadband services for new innovations to come.”