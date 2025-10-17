ABS relocates to Dubai

Satellite operator ABS has relocated its head office (‘Redomiciliation’) to Dubai. It also has offices in the Philippines and Indonesia as well as Brazil and Virginia, US. The move has been completed with the help of Dubai’s Development Authority (DDA).

ABS says the move aligns with its strategy under private ownership and a new management team, reinforcing a fresh, strategic and entrepreneurial focus on innovation, speed and value creation.

“Recognised as a global benchmark for business excellence, the DDA attracts top talent and fosters a climate where bold ideas thrive. ABS’s relocation shows confidence in the region’s potential and its commitment to building a future-ready organisation rooted in agility and collaboration,” said a company statement. “By establishing its base in Dubai, ABS is positioning itself to accelerate operational agility, scale faster and co-create solutions with partners across the GCC and beyond. The move reinforces ABS’s ambition to build a vibrant ecosystem of regional and global innovators, where entrepreneurship is not just encouraged, it’s embedded in the company’s DNA.”

“Our presence in Dubai is a strategic leap forward. It brings us closer to our partners, aligns us with a world-class business environment, and empowers us to grow through a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and collaboration,” added Mark Rigolle, Chief Executive Officer of ABS.

In September ABS rebranded itself as ‘Agility Beyond Space’. Last year in the period to September 30 2024 ABS Global’s ABS Midco holding company reported revenues of $66.3 million (down 4 per cent y-o-y) and net debt of $31.6 million.