Warner Bros Discovery, CJ ENM sign K-content deal

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and CJ ENM have announced content production and distribution partnership, underpinned by a mutual commitment to bringing global audiences more K-entertainment.

The multi-year partnership includes exclusive premieres of original K-drama, hundreds of hours of CJ ENM’s and TVING’s series, and a branded TVING hub on HBO Max in 17 markets across Asia Pacific – including Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Launching in early 2026, HBO Max subscribers will have access to premieres of TVING’s new K-drama titles, alongside existing scripted and unscripted entertainment from CJ ENM and TVING’s library. Ahead of the launch, fans can enjoy several K-content titles starting in November, including the premiere of Dear X (pictured) on November 6th.

The partnership will also see the two companies co-invest and co-produce original Korean drama for global distribution on HBO Max.

“We are honoured to partner with CJ ENM, a true leader in creating universally popular stories that resonate worldwide,” commented David Zaslav, President and CEO, WBD. “This collaboration marks a cornerstone of our commitment to great locally relevant stories in key markets around the world.”

“We are proud to partner with Warner Bros Discovery, a global powerhouse whose stories have inspired audiences for generations worldwide,” said Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group. “K-content captivates audiences everywhere with its creativity and originality. At CJ ENM, our mission has always been to connect people through the power of storytelling. This partnership with Warner Bros Discovery takes that mission to a new level, combining Warner Bros Discovery’s storytelling legacy with CJ’s unique voice. Together, we will deliver authentic narratives that transcend borders on a platform where fans can discover new favorites, revisit timeless classics, and experience the best in global content.”

“As a long-established global leader in entertainment, we have always recognised that success requires a combination of the best of global and the best of local storytelling,” stated JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros Discovery. “HBO Max is the streaming destination for unique, premium storytelling so this partnership with CJ ENM, a leader in the enormously popular K-content genre, aligns perfectly with our strategy and brand.”

“CJ ENM has spearheaded the industrialisation and global expansion of K-content over the past 30 years, positioning itself as a global IP powerhouse,” added Pious Jung, CEO of CJ America and President of Content, Global Business for CJ ENM. “Through our extensive partnership with Warner Bros Discovery, we will strive for the sustainable growth of K-culture, which has now become a lifestyle for many across the globe.”