Sky Sports nets 11 year NBA deal

Starting this season, Sky Sports will air over 100 live NBA games per season in the UK and Ireland. The deal follows NBCUniversal – which, like Sky, is owned by Comcast – acquiring extensive rights across North America to the top-flight US basketball league in 2024.

Live coverage on Sky Sports is underway with a number of pre-season games being show on Sky Sports Mix, and the official NBA 2025/26 season will tip-off with a double-header on October 21st.

Sky Sports will additionally show coverage of the WNBA starting with the 2026/27 season.

Sky Sports has previously aired NBA games, but for the last two seasons, TNT Sports has held the UK broadcast rights.

Prime Video will also stream a number of live NBA games to UK audiences this season.