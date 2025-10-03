Sky Sports nets 11 year NBA deal
October 3, 2025
By Nik Roseveare
Starting this season, Sky Sports will air over 100 live NBA games per season in the UK and Ireland. The deal follows NBCUniversal – which, like Sky, is owned by Comcast – acquiring extensive rights across North America to the top-flight US basketball league in 2024.
Live coverage on Sky Sports is underway with a number of pre-season games being show on Sky Sports Mix, and the official NBA 2025/26 season will tip-off with a double-header on October 21st.
Sky Sports will additionally show coverage of the WNBA starting with the 2026/27 season.
Sky Sports has previously aired NBA games, but for the last two seasons, TNT Sports has held the UK broadcast rights.
Prime Video will also stream a number of live NBA games to UK audiences this season.