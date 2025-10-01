Massing appointed Deutsche Welle Director General

Deutsche Welle (DW) has appointed Barbara Massing as its new Director General, effective immediately, succeeding Peter Limbourg. She is the first woman to lead Germany’s international broadcaster since its founding in 1953.

Formerly DW’s Managing Director for Business Administration, Massing has been key to expanding DW programming as well as streamlining the organisation. She has pledged to “uphold DW’s role as an independent, trusted global voice, highlighting the importance of fact-based journalism at a time of AI-driven disinformation”.

Massing joined DW in 2006 and became part of its Management Team in 2014 after previously working as a producer for German public broadcaster ARD and for the Franco-German broadcaster Arte.

Her appointment was confirmed unanimously by DW’s Broadcasting Council.