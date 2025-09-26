Paramount appoints Trump regulator

Paramount Skydance has named Makan Delrahim, a former senior US antitrust official, as its chief legal officer, amid apparent preparations for a bid for Warner Bros Discovery.

Delrahim, a former assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, was part of the legal firm that advised Skydance Media throughout its long-drawn merger process with Paramount.

He was chosen by President Donald Trump in 2017 to be the top antitrust regulator. Delrahim testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel in 2019 about the use of antitrust laws to investigate tech giants such as Google, reports Reuters. He also oversaw the DOJ’s unsuccessful bid to block AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner in 2018. Trump opposed the deal because he saw it as helping Time Warner’s CNN unit.