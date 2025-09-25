Popular kids’ platforms facing UK safety deadline

September 30th is the deadline for the world’s biggest social media platforms – including Facebook, Instagram, Roblox, TikTok and YouTube – to prove to Ofcom they are walking the walk on children’s online safety.

As part of the UK media regulator’s rollout of the Online Safety Act, the platforms most popular with kids will need to show how they are adhering to Ofcom’s requests. The deadline follows the media regulator’s move to bring in mandatory age checks for adult sites.

As the deadline looms, Andy Lulham, online safety expert and COO at Verifymy, commented: “Two months on from bringing a requirement for highly effective age assurance onto adult sites, Ofcom is keeping its foot on the pedal with children’s online safety. [September 30th] is the deadline for some of the world’s biggest social media and gaming sites to show the regulator how they are keeping young users safe and complying with its guidelines. These include steps to identify child users, shield them from harmful content through moderation and toning down algorithms, and prevent them from being contacted by adult strangers.”

“Practical problems need practical solutions, and Ofcom’s decision to focus on the platforms most popular with children is a sensible approach that will lead to widespread protection. Age checks are the easiest way for social media platforms to know their users and create age-appropriate experiences that go beyond shielding children from adult or harmful content. Some social media companies have done a great job of creating tailored experiences for young people, but it’s all for nought if users can still misreport their age. Although the minimum social media user age is typically 13, Ofcom data shows a third of 8-12-year-olds already have accounts, putting them at risk of seeing content they aren’t ready for as their online profiles grow faster than they do.”

“Technology is a critical first step in creating safe-by-design online experiences, but it isn’t a silver bullet. Platforms and regulators must continue to engage with educators, parents, young people and each other to ensure children are well-equipped to navigate the digital world safely,” concluded Lulham.