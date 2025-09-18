Double exit on ProSiebenSat.1’s Supervisory Board

Klára Brachtlová and Christoph Mainusch, members of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, have informed the Supervisory board that they have decided to step down from their office, effective immediately. This follows the settlement of the voluntary public takeover offer by MFE‑MediaForEurope, which is now the majority shareholder of ProSiebenSat.1.

Brachtlová is a representative of PPF and has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2023. Now that PPF has sold its ProSiebenSat.1 shares to MFE under the MFE offer, Brachtlová is stepping down from her supervisory board position.

Mainusch has been an independent member of the ProSiebenSat.1 Supervisory Board since 2024. He is now stepping down from his position making available his seat for a proportionate representation of MFE after settlement of their takeover offer.

ProSiebenSat.1 intends to apply for the court appointment of two new members of the Supervisory Board shortly.

Maria Kyriacou, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, commented: “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Klára Brachtlová and Christoph Mainusch for their strong commitment to ProSiebenSat.1. They have been valued advisors and committed representatives of all of our shareholders. Their support has been instrumental in advancing the digital transformation of our business. We wish them all the best for the future.”