WSL announces new international broadcast partners

The Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) has announced new international broadcast partners for the 2025-26 season. The deals were facilitated in partnership with sports marketing agency IMG, which has been appointed WSL Football’s exclusive international media rights representative for its leagues in a new multi-year partnership. To meet this growing demand, 13 new international broadcasters have joined WSL Football’s global broadcast family for 2025-25, including Stan Sport in Australia, beIN Sports in Southeast Asia and Movistar in Spain.

For WSL territories not listed below and for fans of the BWSL2, fixtures will be broadcast globally via the leagues dedicated YouTube channel, featuring upgraded camera set-ups to enhance the viewing experience for all fans.

The list of broadcasters per territory in their entirety are:

Australia – Stan Sport/Nine

Belgium – RTL

Brazil – GOAT and X-Sports

Canada – Rogers

China – Migu, Hayu and iQiyi

Croatia & Slovenia – SportKlub

Israel – Charlton

Italy – Sky Italia (highlights only)

Japan – U-Next

MENA – Dubai TV

Mexico & Central America – Fox

Netherlands – Ziggo

Norway – VG

Pan Regional – W-Sport

South East Asia – beIN Sports

Spain – Movistar

Sub Saharan Africa – Azam TV

Details of which individual games will be shown by each broadcaster will be shared on the WSL website ahead of each match weekend. All games not selected for broadcast alongside territories without a broadcast partner will be available live on the aforementioned Barclays WSL YouTube channel.

In the UK meanwhile, for the first time, fans can watch every match from the top two tiers of women’s professional football in England live. 2025-26 marks the start of a new five-year broadcast partnership with Sky Sports and BBC Sport, with every WSL match available on either Sky Sports or the BBC.

Sky Sports is set to show up to 118 matches, with 78 fixtures shown exclusively across Sky and Sky Sports channels including all matches from the closing weekend of the season. The remaining 34 games will be shared non-exclusively between Sky Sports and the Barclays WSL YouTube channel – which will continue to stream selected matches each weekend with an uplifted four camera set-up – while an additional seven matches will be broadcast on both Sky Sports and BBC Sport.