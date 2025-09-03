BBC Studios brings native language Bluey to Africa

BBC Studios has announced that Bluey, the celebrated animated series, has been dubbed in four widely spoken African languages: Zulu, Afrikaans, Swahili, and Nigerian Pidgin.

TV Presenter and Podcaster, Nonkanyiso Conco, will voice Mum (Chilli), in the Zulu dubbed episodes while Nigerian presenter and actress, Omotunde Adebowale David will voice the character in Nigerian Pidgin bringing tales of Bluey and her family in their native languages.

“Voicing Chilli has been a deeply personal and joyful experience,” said Nonkanyiso. “Bluey’s stories are universal but hearing them in our own languages makes them feel even more special. It’s a gift to our children.”

Produced by Ludo Studio and created by Joe Brumm, the series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun. The series is available in over 140 countries around the world.

Barbara Jerzyk Alvarez, Head of CEEMA Content Sales at BBC Studios, commented: “commented has always celebrated the magic of everyday family life and now, more children can experience that magic in the language they speak at home. By localising Bluey in four African languages, the show continues to foster connection, imagination, and emotional learning for even more young audiences across Africa”