DAZN signs global free broadcast deal with TCR Europe

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has struck a deal with TCR Europe, the European touring car championship, to stream the series globally for free. The 2025 season marks the competition’s tenth anniversary.

Under the agreement with DAZN, TCR Europe will be available on all connected devices, including Smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, and gaming consoles. The series will be broadcast in more than 200 markets and territories, with commentary available in both English and Spanish.

The battle for the 2025 title, which commenced in April, is currently led by French brothers Teddy and Jimmy Clairet, who are narrowly ahead of seasoned drivers such as Jenson Brickley (CUPRA) and Marco Butti (Honda).

The next round of the championship takes place on September 5th-7th at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, ahead of the grand finale at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on September 26th-27th, where the champion of the tenth season will be crowned. The winner will secure a spot in the 2026 FIA TCR World Tour, following in the footsteps of other top drivers who have graduated from TCR Europe to the global stage.

In addition to live race coverage, viewers can watch TCR Europe: UNBOXED on DAZN – a post-race magazine show that recaps each round with the best highlights of the weekend and analysis of the championship standings.