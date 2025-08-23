Apple TV+ raises prices

A number of other prominent streaming services – such as Netflix, Disney+ and Paramiunt+ – have also seen various price rises in in the past year. The cheaper options offered by these services are supported by ads – an option not on the table for Apple TV+ users.

Apple TV+’s hit sci-fi series Severance attracted 27 Emmy nominations earlier this year, more than any other individual series. Other popular shows include Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, Silo and The Morning Show.

An Apple spokesperson told the BBC: “Since its launch, Apple TV+ has expanded its deep library of hundreds of Apple Originals, with thousands of hours of premium programming across genres and brand-new releases weekly – all ad-free.”