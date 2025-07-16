HBO Max receives 142 Emmy noms

HBO Max has received 142 Emmy nominations across 20 original programmes – its most nominations ever – for the upcoming 77th annual Emmy Awards.

“These Emmy nominations highlight the exceptional craftsmanship and storytelling that define HBO Max,” commented Casey Bloys, Chairman & CEO, HBO & HBO Max Content. “From The Pitt and Noah Wyle’s standout recognition to Somebody Somewhere‘s first nomination for its final season, it’s incredible to see such a wide range of programming and creative talent celebrated across our slate.”

Other HBO Max titles earning nominations included The Penguin, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and Hacks among others.

Meanwhile, Disney+ received 137 nominations for titles including Andor, The Bear, Agatha All Along, The Simpsons and Only Murders in the Building among others, whilst Netflix received 120 nominations for titles including Adolescence, Black Mirror, Bridgerton, Queer Eye and Siren and more.

“We’re incredibly proud of the Netflix films, series and specials that have received awards over the years. These are a testament to the immensely talented artists in front of and behind the camera who bring their very best work to Netflix, making us a global destination for exceptional storytelling,” said the streamer in a press statement.

Apple TV+’s Severance received 27 nominations – the most of any individual series.

The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 14th in LA, hosted by Nate Bargatze.