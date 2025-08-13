New CEO at Arabsat

Saudi Arabia-based satellite operator Arabsat has appointed Dr Badr Alsuwaidan as President and CEO.

Since 2020, Alsuwaidan has served as SVP and CTO, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing operational performance and driving technological advancement. His leadership has been instrumental in elevating Arabsat’s capabilities and reinforcing its position in the global satellite communications sector.

With over 25 years of experience in the space industry, Arabsat says that Alsuwaidan has demonstrated proven leadership across multiple disciplines, including satellite operations, engineering, and strategic development.

“I am honoured to be entrusted by the board of directors with the leadership of Arabsat during a time of dynamic transformation in our industry. The pace of progress and the emergence of new players present exciting opportunities. I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver exceptional value to our customers and lead Arabsat into its next chapter of growth,” commented Alsuwaidan.

The new appointment replaces Alhamedi Alanezi.