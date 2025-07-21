EU ‘sanctions’ Russian transmission business

The European Union has sanctioned RTRS, the Russian digital television transmission company, but not RSCC, the state-owned satellite company, which is doing exactly the same thing, claims Andre Lange, who heads up the influential Denis Diderot Committee.

In a press release, the European Council announced that the list of new propagandists and entities sanctioned by the European Union has been published. It includes nine individuals and six entities for their responsibility in destabilising actions in the EU and Ukraine.

In a statement, the Diderot Committee says it regrets that the European Union has still not included the state satellite operator RSCC and the two pay-TV platforms NTV Plus and JSC National Satellite (Trikolor) on the sanctions list. These three companies contribute to the transmission and distribution of propaganda channels not only to Russia itself but also to the illegally occupied and annexed territories of Ukraine.

The background to the decision for the sanction against this company is as follows: “The Federal State-owned Enterprise ‘Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network’ (RTRS) operates Russia’s terrestrial broadcasting infrastructure. It is directly subordinated to the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation and operates under the authority of a general director appointed by the Russian President. RTRS provides infrastructure and technical capabilities for the transmission of the so called ‘All-Russian mandatory publicly available television and radio channels’ such as Pervyi Kanal or Rossiya 24.”

“The absence of sanctions against RSCC is all the more surprising given that the new list includes its counterpart in digital television transmission, the federal state-owned Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network (RTRS),” adds the Committee.