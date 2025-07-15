Deltatre acquires Endeavor Streaming

Deltatre, a provider of streaming, digital, data, and graphics solutions for the sports, media, and entertainment industries, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Endeavor Streaming from Endeavor Group Holdings.

In bringing together these digital and OTT providers, Deltatre is joining its product suite – D3 VOLT, FORGE, AXIS, and DIVA, which delivers multi-functional digital experiences with integrated video – with Endeavor Streaming’s pure-play OTT product, VESPER. They will also unite their digital strategy, consulting, and direct-to-consumer growth marketing services.

The combined business will deliver for sports, media and entertainment clients through a range of digital experiences – all within a centralised partnership with Deltatre – moving away from the complexity of tactical, multi-vendor service provider deployments.

The joint portfolio of clients includes many of the world’s most prominent sports and media properties – including the NFL, UFC, Sky, Rogers, NBA, WWE, MLB, BritBox, Bell Media, LIV Golf, ICC, World Rugby and UEFA.

“Together, we are extremely well-positioned to lead at every level of the industry – and this investment underscores our commitment to broadening the value we bring to existing and future clients. Endeavor Streaming is a highly respected player in our industry and its offerings are a natural complement to our existing products and services,” said Andrea Marini, CEO of Deltatre. “I strongly believe this move positions Deltatre as a leader in delivering high-quality, fully integrated digital and OTT deployments.”

“Endeavor Streaming has established itself as a trusted partner to the world’s largest sports and media companies, as they transition their businesses from linear-driven experiences into a direct-to-consumer driven future,” added Fred Santarpia, President of Endeavor Streaming. “With Deltatre, we look forward to delivering even greater opportunities to create value for our partners in growing audiences and revenue.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.