Sky launches 5 Gbps Full Fibre speed, WiFi 7 hub

Sky Broadband has launched its new Full Fibre 2.5 Gigafast+ and Full Fibre 5 Gigafast+ packages, claiming it now offers the UK’s fastest broadband speeds.

The 2.5 Gbps and 5 Gbps speeds will be delivered by the new Gigafast+ hub which leverages WiFi 7 technology and is capable of delivering speeds twice as fast as WiFi 6.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Sky’s full fibre journey and is powered by its long-term partnership with CityFibre, announced in August 2024. The partnership combines CityFibre’s growing full fibre network of 4.5 million premises with Sky’s expertise in broadband to accelerate full fibre connectivity to more homes across the UK, including in hard-to-reach areas.

Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky, commented: “We’re proud to be setting a new standard in UK broadband. With speeds up to 5 Gbps, our new Full Fibre Gigafast+ packages make Sky the UK’s fastest major broadband provider. Combined with our existing full fibre range, we’re offering more choice than ever before. Powered by cutting-edge WiFi 7 technology, these plans deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable connectivity to homes across the country.”

Greg Mesch, CEO of CityFibre, added: “Sky is making the most of CityFibre’s full fibre network to offer its customers fast and reliable Multi-Gig speeds and an outstanding online experience. This partnership is bringing more choice and better broadband to millions of homes on CityFibre’s nationwide, growing network – vital for how people live today and helping to deliver a healthy, competitive market for the long-term.”

Sky’s Gigafast+ packages are available to homes on the CityFibre network. They can be purchased from July 15th. Prices start at £70 a month for Full Fibre 2.5 Gigafast+ and £80 a month for Full Fibre 5 Gigafast+ with WiFi Max available at no extra cost.

The new speeds join Sky Broadband’s existing full fibre range now available on both Openreach’s and CityFibre’s networks, which start from j£25 a month for 75 Mbps.

Built with WiFi 7 technology, Sky says the Gigafast+ hub “is designed for customers who demand the most from their broadband, giving them secure speeds, lower latency and less lag for streaming, working and gaming, all at the same time”.

Developed in collaboration with Comcast, and the first global WiFi device from Comcast and Sky, the tri-band Gigafast+ hub optimises internet traffic to avoid congestion between connected devices in the home. It also includes two 10 Gbps ethernet ports (1 x WAN and 1 x LAN) to support a direct connection for faster speeds for heavy streamers and bulky file downloaders.

Sky Broadband customers get the speeds they’re promised or Sky vows it will offer them their money back.

Reacting to the news, Ernest Doku, Uswitch broadband expert, commented: “Sky’s partnership with CityFibre to offer 2.5 Gbps and 5 Gbps speeds is a notable development that brings more choice for top-speed Gigafast internet to millions of households across the UK. For Sky, this is also a signal of intent towards becoming a more serious player in delivering technical broadband performance, beyond competing on value-based services alone. With Sky’s Full Fibre 2.5 Gigafast+ starting at £70 per month and Full Fibre 5 Gigafast+ at £80 per month, these are certainly premium broadband packages – well suited to serious gamers, remote workers with a need for rock-solid speeds for both downloads and uploads, as well as those in busy, highly-connected homes.”

““If you are considering top-tier broadband, several regional providers such as Community Fibre and Trooli also offer speeds between 2 and 5 Gbps at competitive price points. While these providers are only available in certain areas, it’s key to check all your options to make sure you get the best deal. Not everyone will need such high speeds for basic browsing and streaming. If you’re unsure of the broadband speed your household needs, consider your online habits for all members of the home, throughout the week. By better understanding your usage – like how many devices are connected or if you game or stream a lot – you can avoid overpaying for speeds you won’t fully take advantage of,” concluded Doku.