Cork Super Cup on Premier Sports

July 4, 2025

Premier Sports will screen live and exclusive coverage of Celtic’s pre-season match against Cork City on July 8th. Brendan Rodgers’ Scottish Premiership Champions will take on three-times Premier Division winners Cork City at the SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a one-off event dubbed the Cork Super Cup. Match commentary will be provided by Rory Hamilton and Kenny Cunningham.

The live football continues on Premier Sports this summer with the screening of 30 Group Stage Premier Sports Cup games, starting on July 12th with Derek McInnes’ new look Hearts side taking on Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline Athletic in the live broadcast match at 5.15pm.

Premier Sports recently announced an expansion of its five-year deal with the SPFL to screen live Scottish Premiership matches. The new deal enables the broadcaster to screen 22 matches each season from the William Hill Scottish Premiership, including two post-split games from the bottom six. Coverage of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season starts with Rangers vs Dundee on August 9th.

Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552, on STV Player, and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription. Premier Sports also streams online via dedicated apps on a wide range of devices and platforms, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, PC and Mac, Fire TV and Chromecast, LG Smart TV’s and Android TV enabled devices.

Premier Sports Cup Matches – Confirmed to date

Sat 12 July       Brechin City v Falkirk                              3pm                             PS Streaming
Sat 12 July       Dundee v Airdrieonians                          3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 12 July       Arbroath v St Mirren                               3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 12 July       East Kilbride v St Johnstone                  3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 12 July       Clyde v Motherwell                                3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 12 July       Brora Rangers v Kilmarnock                  3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 12 July       Hearts v Dunfermline Ath                       5.15pm                         Premier Sports 1
Tue 15 July      Forfar Athletic v St Mirren                      7.45pm                         PS Streaming
Tue 15 July      Hamilton v Hearts                                  7.45pm                         PS Streaming
Tue 15 July      Motherwell v Peterhead                         7.45pm                         PS Streaming
Wed 16 July     Kilmarnock v Livingston                         7.45pm                         Premier Sports 1
Sat 19 July       Alloa Athletic v Dundee                           3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 19 July       St Mirren v Annan Athletic                       3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 19 July       Inverness CT v St Johnstone                  3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 19 July       Stenhousemuir v Motherwell                   3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 19 July       Livingston v Brora Rangers                     3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 19 July       Stirling Albion v Hearts                          5.15pm                         Premier Sports 1
Tue 22 July      Motherwell v Morton                              7.45pm                         Premier Sports 1
Tue 22 July      Falkirk v Queen’s Park                           7.45pm                         PS Streaming
Tue 22 July      Partick Th v Queen of the South            7.45pm                         PS Streaming
Tue 22 July      St Johnstone v Raith Rovers                  7.45pm                         PS Streaming
Tue 22 July      Kelty Hearts v Kilmarnock                      7.45pm                         PS Streaming
Wed 23 July     Hearts v Dumbarton                              7.45pm                          PS Streaming
Sat 26 July       Falkirk v The Spartans                            3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 26 July       Ross County v Partick Thistle                 3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 26 July       Dundee v Montrose                                3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 26 July       St Johnstone v Elgin City                        3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 26 July       Kilmarnock v East Fife                            3pm                              PS Streaming
Sat 26 July       Livingston v Kelty Hearts                        3pm                              PS Streaming
Sun 27 July      St Mirren v Ayr Utd                                  3pm                              Premier Sports 1

Scottish Premiership Matches – Confirmed to Date
Sat 9 August     Rangers v Dundee                                5.45pm                         Premier Sports 1

