Cork Super Cup on Premier Sports

Premier Sports will screen live and exclusive coverage of Celtic’s pre-season match against Cork City on July 8th. Brendan Rodgers’ Scottish Premiership Champions will take on three-times Premier Division winners Cork City at the SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a one-off event dubbed the Cork Super Cup. Match commentary will be provided by Rory Hamilton and Kenny Cunningham.

The live football continues on Premier Sports this summer with the screening of 30 Group Stage Premier Sports Cup games, starting on July 12th with Derek McInnes’ new look Hearts side taking on Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline Athletic in the live broadcast match at 5.15pm.

Premier Sports recently announced an expansion of its five-year deal with the SPFL to screen live Scottish Premiership matches. The new deal enables the broadcaster to screen 22 matches each season from the William Hill Scottish Premiership, including two post-split games from the bottom six. Coverage of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season starts with Rangers vs Dundee on August 9th.

Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552, on STV Player, and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription. Premier Sports also streams online via dedicated apps on a wide range of devices and platforms, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, PC and Mac, Fire TV and Chromecast, LG Smart TV’s and Android TV enabled devices.

Premier Sports Cup Matches – Confirmed to date



Sat 12 July Brechin City v Falkirk 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 12 July Dundee v Airdrieonians 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 12 July Arbroath v St Mirren 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 12 July East Kilbride v St Johnstone 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 12 July Clyde v Motherwell 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 12 July Brora Rangers v Kilmarnock 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 12 July Hearts v Dunfermline Ath 5.15pm Premier Sports 1

Tue 15 July Forfar Athletic v St Mirren 7.45pm PS Streaming

Tue 15 July Hamilton v Hearts 7.45pm PS Streaming

Tue 15 July Motherwell v Peterhead 7.45pm PS Streaming

Wed 16 July Kilmarnock v Livingston 7.45pm Premier Sports 1

Sat 19 July Alloa Athletic v Dundee 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 19 July St Mirren v Annan Athletic 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 19 July Inverness CT v St Johnstone 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 19 July Stenhousemuir v Motherwell 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 19 July Livingston v Brora Rangers 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 19 July Stirling Albion v Hearts 5.15pm Premier Sports 1

Tue 22 July Motherwell v Morton 7.45pm Premier Sports 1

Tue 22 July Falkirk v Queen’s Park 7.45pm PS Streaming

Tue 22 July Partick Th v Queen of the South 7.45pm PS Streaming

Tue 22 July St Johnstone v Raith Rovers 7.45pm PS Streaming

Tue 22 July Kelty Hearts v Kilmarnock 7.45pm PS Streaming

Wed 23 July Hearts v Dumbarton 7.45pm PS Streaming

Sat 26 July Falkirk v The Spartans 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 26 July Ross County v Partick Thistle 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 26 July Dundee v Montrose 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 26 July St Johnstone v Elgin City 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 26 July Kilmarnock v East Fife 3pm PS Streaming

Sat 26 July Livingston v Kelty Hearts 3pm PS Streaming

Sun 27 July St Mirren v Ayr Utd 3pm Premier Sports 1

Scottish Premiership Matches – Confirmed to Date

Sat 9 August Rangers v Dundee 5.45pm Premier Sports 1