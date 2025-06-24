SPFL expands broadcast deal with Premier Sports

The SPFL has agreed changes to its long-term broadcast deals with Premier Sports and Sky Sports to allow two post-split bottom six matches to be shown live on Premier Sports from season 2025/26.

The SPFL and Premier Sports signed a five-season contract in 2024 for the broadcaster to show 20 live William Hill Premiership matches per season in the UK and Ireland. This contract restricted Premier Sports to pre-split games. However, following positive discussions between the SPFL, Premier Sports and Sky Sports, all parties have agreed changes, which will allow Premier Sports to broadcast two post-split matches each season. This will take the total number of William Hill Premiership Matches on Premier Sports up to 22 each season, with immediate effect.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive: “This is great news for Scottish football fans and our William Hill Premiership clubs. We know supporters have been keen to tune into the most exciting games in the bottom six as clubs battle to avoid relegation, and we’ve been discussing that situation with our broadcast partners over recent months. We’d like to thank Sky Sports and Premier Sports for their support in agreeing this change to their broadcast contracts, and for their continued excellent coverage of our national game.”

Richard Webb, Director of Operations at Premier Sports, added: “We’re delighted to be expanding our SPFL coverage to include the matches that matter right to the very end of the season. These post-split games often carry huge drama and significance and we’re proud to bring them live to fans from next season. We would like to thank the SPFL and Sky for making this possible. Alongside our growing portfolio of Scottish football coverage, this is another great step forward for Premier Sports in Scotland.”

In 2022 the league extended its contract with Sky Sports, and the agreement saw Sky securing the rights to show up to 60 live William Hill Premiership matches per season. Premier Sports acquired the rights for 20 further top flight matches as part of a competitive bidding process, which attracted multiple bidders.