Arrest in Hyderabad movie piracy case

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by the Hyderabad cybercrime police following a complaint filed by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) in connection with piracy of the movie Single.

A complaint was registered on June 5th by Yarra Manindra Babu, representing the anti-video piracy cell of the TFCC, alleging that Single, released on May 9th, was illegally pirated and circulated online on the same day as its release.

The pirated versions of the movie were traced to piracy platforms such as 1TamilBlasters, 5MoviezRulz, and 1TamilMV, with preliminary forensic watermarking suggesting leakage from a cinema.

According to a police press note, the accused, named as Jana Kiran Kumar, used to pirate movies for the piracy group 1TamilMV. Kumar then began recording movies in theatres, concealing his phone in his shirt pocket.

He subsequently shared the links through Telegram, paid between $300 and $400 in bitcoin/cryptocurrency, convert this into Indian currency using platforms such as ZebPay and Coin DCX.

Kumar has been accused of leaking around 40 movies in one and a half years from various theatres across Hyderabad. In his last piracy attempt,

The accused has been charged under sections 66(C), 66(E) of the IT Act; BNS sections 318(4), read with 3(5), 338; section 63, 65 of the Copyright Act and sections 6-AA, 6AB, 7(1A) of Cinematograph Act, 1952 (2008).