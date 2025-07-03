BBC makes changes to live-streaming music events

Following a performance from rap duo Bob Vylan during Glastonbury 2025 which the BBC streamed live and later deemed “antisemitic” and “unacceptable”, the broadcaster has made immediate changes to its policy regarding live-streaming music events.

In a statement, the BBC said: “We fully understand the strength of feeling regarding Bob Vylan’s live appearance at Glastonbury on the BBC. We deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to apologise to our viewers and listeners and in particular the Jewish community. We are also unequivocal that there can be no place for antisemitism at, or on, the BBC.”

“It is clear that errors were made both in the lead-up to and during Bob Vylan’s appearance […] The Director-General was subsequently made aware of what had happened and instructed the team that none of the performance should feature in further coverage.”

“The team prioritised stopping the performance from featuring on demand. This meant that no downloads of Bob Vylan’s set were available on iPlayer or Sounds. However, the live feed, which was showing subsequent performances from other acts on the same Glastonbury stage, remained up until it was amended shortly after 8pm while teams worked on a technical solution.”

“Given the failings that have been acknowledged we are taking actions to ensure proper accountability for those found to be responsible for those failings in the live broadcast. We will not comment further on those processes at this time,” the statement concluded.

The BBC added it will make immediate changes to lives-treaming music events including: