Ubisoft, History Hit launch Echoes of History YouTube channel

History Hit, the SVoD, content platform and podcast network founded by Dan Snow, and Ubisoft have renewed and expanded their partnership. This collaboration will see History Hit continue to produce the Assassin’s Creed-inspired evergreen Echoes of History podcast, in addition to a newly launched YouTube channel.

Developer interviews will be introduced as a new format across both the podcast and YouTube channel. They will be hosted by historian Matthew Lewis (presenter of History Hit’s Gone Medieval podcast) and game narrative designer Holly Nielsen, and will feature in-depth conversations with some of the creative minds behind Assassin’s Creed.

The channel will also introduce a range of original video formats, including reaction videos by historians diving deep into the historical narratives of the game, and guided walking tours of iconic historic locations, some lost to time and spectacularly reimagined using Assassin’s Creed’s in-game engine, offering fans a unique opportunity to journey through the world of Assassin’s Creed.

Alongside the YouTube output, the channel will continue to publish the weekly Echoes of History podcast episodes, also hosted by Matthew Lewis, where expert guests, including Snow, Chris Naunton, Alexis Coe, and Anton Howes, dive further into the real-world history that inspires the popular game franchise.

“Assassin’s Creed has always been about bringing history to life through compelling storytelling and immersive worlds” said Marc-Alexis Côté, Executive Producer on the Assassin’s Creed franchise. “This renewed collaboration with History Hit gives us a unique opportunity to share the historical inspirations behind the games in new, engaging ways, and to shine a light on the passion, creativity, and deep research that shape the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

“Assassin’s Creed games are truly remarkable in their ability to bring historical periods to life with incredible detail and immersion,” said Jen Bennett, Commercial Director at History Hit. “By giving Echoes of History its own dedicated YouTube channel, we’re really unlocking the full potential of this partnership. It allows us to dive deeper into these rich worlds and create engaging video content that will resonate with both history enthusiasts and Assassin’s Creed fans like never before. We’re incredibly excited to see these new formats grow and attract new audiences on YouTube.”

History Hit is part of Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company.