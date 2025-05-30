London receives 5G upgrade from EE, Ontix

Mobile connectivity in Central London is set to improve as EE and Ontix install 80 small cells across the City of Westminster. The new miniature mobile masts are supporting both 4G and 5G traffic to enhance the reliability and high-speed connectivity of London’s best mobile network in one of its busiest areas.

The collaborative project between EE, Ontix and Westminster City Council demonstrates a commitment to enhancing digital infrastructure in the capital, ensuring that Westminster – home to more than 50,000 businesses and over 25 million visiting tourists each year – remains at the forefront of mobile connectivity innovation.

The small cells have been specifically designed for lamppost deployment and delivering concentrated coverage on specific, high-demand areas. This targeted approach not only enhances capacity in some of London’s busiest zones but also addresses the unique challenges posed by Westminster’s dense urban environment.

The small cell equipment is painted to blend with street furniture, minimising visual impact while maximising functionality. This approach also declutters the urban environment by making use of existing structures, reducing the need for additional street-level hardware.

James Hope, Director of Mobile Radio Access Networks at EE, said: “This innovative small cell deployment with Ontix enhances 4G and 5G mobile connectivity for EE customers across the City of Westminster, one of London’s busiest areas serving not only as the centre of UK government but also a focal point for tourism and business. This project is the latest milestone in our network densification efforts as we continue to boost mobile capacity where it’s needed most across the UK.”

Cllr Geoff Barraclough, Westminster City Council Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “A modern city is powered by wireless broadband yet too often our residents and visitors struggle to get a signal, especially after dark. I’m proud we’re working with Ontix and EE to improve connectivity for all those who visit, work or live in Westminster with the latest mobile communications technology.”

Jamie Olejnik, Head of Delivery Operations at Ontix, said: “This small cell deployment showcases Ontix’s expertise in small cell technology and our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions in complex urban environments. Our latest deployment is a testament to our commitment to innovation, designed specifically for seamless integration into existing street furniture while delivering exceptional performance. The holistic approach reflects a commitment to balancing technological advancement with urban aesthetics, ensuring that all stakeholders – from local authorities to end-users – are satisfied with the outcome.”