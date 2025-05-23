EC IP report identifies failing countries

The European Commission’s biennial Report on the Protection and Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in Third Countries identifies IPR deficiencies in third countries that cause the greatest economic harm to EU interests.

In addition, the EC’s Counterfeit and Piracy Watch List describes the latest trends in counterfeiting and piracy, and lists websites and physical marketplaces reported by stakeholders as putting up pirated content and counterfeit goods.

As part of its efforts to strengthen IPR protection and enforcement, the Commission has updated its list of ‘priority countries’, namely countries in which the state of IPR protection and enforcement gives rise to the greatest level of concern for the EU. China remains a top priority for EU efforts to protect the intellectual property rights (IPR) of its businesses, innovators or creators, followed closely by India and Türkiye as second priority countries. Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Indonesia, Nigeria and Thailand are third priority countries.

The Commission will use the Third Country Report and the Watch List – both based on input received in a public consultation held in 2024 – to continue its cooperation with the EU’s trading partners in the framework of intellectual property rights dialogues and working groups, as well as within the framework of ongoing technical cooperation programmes.

Both documents are also designed to serve as a source of information for EU rights holders, EU consumers and authorities in third countries. They enable rightsholders, notably small and medium-sized businesses, to gain awareness of potential risks to their intellectual property when engaging in business activities in the priority countries. They also sensitise consumers to the risks of purchasing from problematic sources and encourage enforcement authorities to take action to stop the infringements.

Counterfeiting and piracy pose a serious risk to the EU economy. In 2023 alone, EU customs seized 17.5 million individual items with a total value of almost €811 million at the EU’s external borders. Online piracy has also shown increasing trends.

IPR infringements undermine the EU’s IPR-intensive industries, which contribute to almost half of the EU’s total annual GDP and generate more than 80 per cent of EU exports, providing valuable and sustainable employment opportunities for society.

The protection of intellectual property is, therefore, a key driver of economic growth (as confirmed by a joint report of EUIPO and EPO). The Commission regularly monitors developments in third countries in relation to IPR protection and enforcement, as well as measures and actions taken by authorities in third countries, operators, service providers and marketplace owners.