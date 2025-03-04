Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced that its streaming service Max will officially launch in Turkey on April 15th. BluTV will evolve into Max, an advanced platform with enhanced features and functionality, leveraging BluTV’s local storytelling power and combining it with a rich lineup of content.

With Max, subscribers will continue to enjoy BluTV shows and series while gaining access to the latest hits from HBO and Max Originals, upcoming seasons of BluTV’s local productions, exclusive new Turkish originals, blockbuster movies from Warner Bros Pictures and DC Studios. Subscribers will also have access to sports from Eurosport, kids content from Cartoon Network and Cartoonito, live news from CNN International, a wide selections of discovery+ shows, and a slate of true crime and documentary series.

The second season of Magarsus premieres on March6th on BluTV, with upcoming episodes released weekly. The season’s final two episodes of the BluTV Original will then land exclusively on Max in Turkey on April 17th and 24th. Max will offer thousands more hours and hundreds more titles than what is currently available on BluTV. In addition to the popular local productions such as Magarsus, Prince and Bezhat Ç., subscribers will have access to global hit series such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, House of The Dragon and The Penguin. The Platform will also feature Warner Bros movies including Barbie, Wonka, Dune, Dune: Part Two and the Harry Potter franchise. At launch, subscribers will also gain access to a variety of library content such as all episodes of celebrated series Friends and The Big Bang Theory, and all seasons of And Just Like That… which will be available to Turkish audiences for the first time.

With the launch, Max adds it is committed to increasing its investment in local productions. New Turkish streaming originals will be added to the platform in the upcoming months, with more announcements to come as the launch date approaches. Additionally, subscribers will be able to enjoy new seasons of fan favourites including TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and Wheeler Dealers from DMAX. For sports fans, Max will offer live coverage of Roland-Garros and the Tour de France. For younger audiences, Max will also feature a dedicated selection of kids’ content from Cartoon Network, including Gumball and Teen Titans Go!, and Batwheels and Mr Bean from Cartoonito. A selection of local and international flagship live linear networks that were available on BluTV will continue to be available via Max, including CNN International, TLC, DMAX, Cartoon Network and Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2.

Jamie Cooke, General Manager CEE, MENA and Türkiye at WBD, commented: “Max is the streaming home of Warner Bros. Discovery and offers subscribers an incredible breadth and depth of culture-defining entertainment from our services, networks and studios, all in one place. Türkiye is a key market as we take Max global, and we’re thrilled to make it available to everyone in the country on 15th April. By combining the best of BluTV’s content together with the global content from Max and its enhanced global platform, we’re not only improving the user experience, but also offering the subscribers much more to choose from. This marks a significant and exciting milestone in fully integrating BluTV into Warner Bros. Discovery’s global portfolio.”

Turkey will become the 77th Max territory, with the streaming service now boasting 16.9 million subscribers after adding 6.4 million in Q4 2024.