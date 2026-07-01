UKTV appoints Berry as GM Marketing

UKTV has announced the appointment of Matt Berry to the newly created role of General Manager – Marketing, effective immediately.

Berry will take on this senior leadership position at a pivotal moment for UKTV, as the broadcaster continues its next phase of growth. In this role, he will be responsible for leading UKTV’s overarching brand strategy, alongside channel and programme marketing, with a focus on driving viewership and commercial performance across the portfolio. Reporting into Penny Brough, Chief Marketing & AI Officer, and acting as her deputy, Berry will help shape how UKTV’s brands show up and connect with audiences in an increasingly competitive media landscape.

Berry brings over 20 years’ experience across media, entertainment and consumer brands, having held senior roles at Channel 4, News UK and British Airways, as well as earlier in his career in leading creative agencies.

Brough commented: “Matt has already made a fantastic impact during his time with us over the past six months in an interim capacity, bringing real clarity and momentum to our marketing approach. I’m delighted that he’ll now be stepping into this new role on a permanent basis, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together as we continue to evolve and grow the business.”

Berry added: “I’m excited to be taking on this new leadership role at a pivotal time in UKTV’s ongoing transformation and I look forward to helping shape the brand and marketing strategy with renewed creative restlessness, helping audiences continue to discover brilliant content they’ll love, while driving real commercial success for the business.”