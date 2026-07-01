Rakuten launches Mattel FAST channels in Europe

Rakuten TV has announced an expanded partnership with Mattel, the toy and family entertainment company, marking the official launch of two new FAST channels across Europe.

Rakuten TV is now programming and distributing these new channels across many of Europe’s primary markets. The new channels are:

Barbie & Friends : Monster High, Enchantimals and Polly Pocket . Celebrating creativity and self-expression, the channel targets family audiences of all ages. Barbie & Friends is now available in the UK, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland. A curated FAST channel anchored by the iconic Barbie brand and expanded with other celebrated Mattel franchises includingand. Celebrating creativity and self-expression, the channel targets family audiences of all ages.is now available in the UK, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland.

Pingu : A dedicated channel for Pingu, one of animation’s most enduring characters. Featuring the complete Pingu series in a continuous, dialogue-free stream that transcends language and borders, Pingu is available in Portugal, France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

This expansion deepens a partnership first announced last year, which brought Mattel’s iconic brands to Rakuten TV’s Family FAST channel and AVoD library across Europe.



Marcos Milanez, Chief Content Officer at Rakuten TV, commented: “The expansion of our partnership with Mattel marks a pivotal moment for Rakuten TV’s FAST strategy in Europe. Taking responsibility for the programming and distribution of the channels for these beloved brands is not only a milestone in terms of content, but also a clear signal of the direction premium free-to-air streaming is taking. We’re not just adding channels: we’re building a scalable, audience-centric model that sets a new benchmark for FAST in Europe.”

Rakuten TV will operate these two fast channels to engage audiences directly on-platform and to serve as a content offering for third-party distribution partners seeking brand-safe family entertainment.