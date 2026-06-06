Rivals Season 2 Part 2 on Disney+ in November

Alongside the premiere of the mid-season finale on platform on June 5th, Disney+ confirmed the second season of “Rivals” will return with a second batch of episodes this November. Following a shocking turn of events in the sixth episode, the residents of Rutshire are rocked by tragedy, scandal and betrayal as the battle between Venturer and Corinium reaches breaking point. The Hulu Original series returns with six more drama-filled episodes this November on Disney+ in the UK and internationally, and Hulu in the US.

Disney+ debuted an official teaser trailer for the second batch of episodes, offering an irresistible glimpse of the drama still to come in season two. As Tony Baddingham and Declan O’Hara’s contest for the Cotswolds crown hits a fever pitch, Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons. Across hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify. Caught in the middle of the frenzied franchise battle, Taggie O’Hara must find the courage to follow her heart while everyone else faces the consequences of ambition, power and secrets that they can no longer hide.

The teaser also introduces new cast member Rachael Stirling (‘Believe Me’, ‘Detectorists’) as Araminta Pemberton, Lady Monica Baddingham’s vampish younger sister. The new episodes also see the introduction of Rupert Evans (‘Gone’, ‘The Man In The High Castle’) as erudite headmaster David Hawkley and Santiago Cabrera (‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Star Trek: Picard’) as Argentinian Polo legend Alejandro Mendoza.

Reprising their iconic roles are David Tennant (‘Doctor Who’, ‘The Thursday Murder Club’) as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, ‘The Boys’) as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner (‘Poldark’, ‘The Suspect’) as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams (‘Black Lightning’, ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’) as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean (‘Sex Education’, ‘London Tide’) as Taggie O’Hara, Katherine Parkinson (‘Humans’, ‘Here We Go’) as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer (‘EastEnders, ‘The Football Factory’) as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit (‘Bloodlands’, ‘Once Upon A Time’) as Maud O’Hara, Claire Rushbrook (‘Sherwood’, ‘Ali and Ava’) as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris (‘The Crown’, ‘Trying’) as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis (‘Maternal’, ‘Mum’) as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack (‘The Emily Atack Show’, ‘The Inbetweeners’) as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones (‘W1A’, ‘Home’) as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino (‘The Musketeers’, ‘Shantaram’) as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O’Hara (‘Wild Cherry’, ‘Pistol’), Annabel Scholey (‘The Split’) as Beattie Johnson, Gary Lamont (‘Boiling Point’, ‘Outlander’) as Charles Fairburn, Hubert Burton (‘Wolf Hall’, ‘Living’) as Gerald Middleton, Gabriel Tierney (‘The Winter King’, ‘Enola Holmes 2’) as Patrick O’Hara, Lara Peake (‘How To Have Sex’, ‘Reunion’) as Daysee Butler and Bryony Hannah (‘Call The Midwife’, ‘Unforgotten’) as Dierdre Kilpatrick.

Also returning are guest stars, Hayley Atwell (‘Mission Impossible’, ‘Agent Carter’) as Helen Gordon and Rupert Everett (‘Napoleon’, ‘My Policeman’) as Malise Gordon.

“Rivals”, made by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins (‘A Very English Scandal’, ‘Holding’, ‘EastEnders’), Alexander Lamb (‘Ackley Bridge’, ‘The Bay’, ‘We Hunt Together’), Felicity Blunt, Elliot Hegarty (‘Cheaters’, ‘Ted Lasso’), Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade (‘The Riot Club’), “Rivals” author Dame Jilly Cooper. Eliza Mellor (‘The Midwich Cuckoos’, ‘Behind Her Eyes’, ‘Poldark’) returns as Series Producer. It is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Laura Wade, Sophie Goodhart, Sam Hoare, Mimi Hare, Clare Naylor, Sorcha Kurien-Walsh and Dare Aiyegbayo, directed by Elliot Hegarty, Jamie J Johnson and Dee Koppang O’Leary. “Rivals” is based on the novel of the same name, part of Cooper’s bestselling Rutshire Chronicles. The series was commissioned by VP Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA, Lee Mason.