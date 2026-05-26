Anti-piracy initiative from MultiChoice

Partners Against Piracy (PAP), in collaboration with MultiChoice Talent Factory, has launched a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) aimed at educating audiences on anti-piracy solutions and the real-world impact of illegal content consumption.

Produced entirely by the 14-member cohort from the MTF South African academy, the PSA forms part of a broader campaign focused on protecting African storytelling, supporting local talent and encouraging audiences to choose legal content platforms.

Featuring well-known South African personalities, including former Bafana Bafana midfielder and football analyst Teko Modise, award-winning actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya and Amapiano star Pabi Cooper, the campaign uses storytelling to highlight how piracy impacts not only broadcasters and platforms, but also the many creatives working behind the scenes.

From writers and editors to stylists, production crews and post-production teams, the campaign highlights how every illegal stream affects the wider creative ecosystem that powers African stories and sustains jobs across the entertainment industry. The PSA also explores the ripple effect piracy has beyond the screen, highlighting how illegal streaming contributes to job losses, threatens livelihoods, and impacts the families and communities connected to the creative sector.

True to MTF’s hands-on approach to skills development, the project gave interns full ownership of the production process, with the cohort independently conceptualising and producing the PSA across directing, writing, cinematography, lighting, wardrobe, art direction, continuity and production management.

“PSAs are traditionally very difficult to make. It was a great challenge for our MTF Class of 25/26 to create one of such importance. They rose to the challenge magnificently, and we are very proud of what they have produced,” said MTF South Africa Director, Bobby Heaney

The creative team was led by director and co-writer Peter Mngqibisa alongside co-director Zinhle Nkosi and writer Simo Ngcobo, while fellow interns took ownership across production, camera, lighting, aesthetics, and assistant directing departments. Beyond raising awareness around piracy, the initiative also reflects MTF’s continued commitment to developing the next generation of African storytellers through practical, industry-led experience.

By leading the production from concept to execution, interns were able to gain hands-on experience while contributing to a campaign tackling one of the entertainment industry’s most pressing challenges. The experience also gave interns the opportunity to contribute to a purpose-driven campaign focused on protecting the sustainability of the African film and television industry.

As digital piracy continues to impact revenue, jobs, and investment across the entertainment sector, PAP says greater awareness and consumer accountability remain critical in protecting the future of local content creation and ensuring African creators can continue telling stories that resonate with audiences across the continent. The campaign also raises awareness around the hidden risks consumers face when using illegal streaming platforms, including exposure to cybercrime, data theft and financial fraud.

The campaign ultimately encourages audiences to make responsible viewing choices and support the content, talent and industries they love.