MotoAmerica Superbike on VICE TV

MotoAmerica, the North American motorcycle road racing championship, and V10 Entertainment have partnered to bring live Superbike racing to VICE TV for the 2026 season and in celebration of ’50 Years Of Superbike Racing’. Coverage starts on April 18th and 19th.

The collaboration will deliver nine Superbike rounds to homes across the US, showcasing elite international talent, head-to-head rivalries, and high-stakes competition.

“MotoAmerica Superbike competition is pure racing — authentic and uncompromising,” said Chuck Aksland, Chief Operating Officer of MotoAmerica. “Celebrating ‘50 Years of Superbike Racing’, we’re excited to bring our premier class to VICE TV, a platform known for dynamic and edgy sports programming, and reflecting the same raw energy that defines our series.”

“Live competition is at the core of VICE TV’s expanding sports strategy,” added Pete Gaffney, President of VICE TV. “MotoAmerica Superbike embodies everything we look for – speed, intensity, elite athletes, and real stakes. In its milestone 50th year, this championship brings a level of authenticity and adrenaline that aligns perfectly with our audience.”

The 2026 MotoAmerica Superbike season on VICE TV delivers the complete race calendar, totaling 20 races across nine rounds with access to over 40 million US households via major cable and satellite outlets.