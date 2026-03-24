Sweden: Media spend stabilises

In 2025, average household spending on audio, text, and video amounted to nearly SEK 800 (€74) per month. Over the past five years, spending has grown significantly from SEK 685 per month in 2020, reports Mediavision.

Despite this long-term growth, developments between 2024 and 2025 indicate a slowdown. This suggests that households are beginning to reach a ceiling for their media spending, leading to increased competition between media categories.

Audio and video account for the strongest growth. Spending on audio has increased significantly, from just over SEK 100 per month in 2020 to SEK 170 in 2025, corresponding to an increase of around 70 per cent. Video has also grown over the period, reaching nearly SEK 500 per month in 2025, compared with SEK 435 in 2020.

“We see that audio and video continue to take share of households’ media budgets – and this is happening directly at the expense of text,” commented Niklas Schultz, CEO of Mediavision. “Text faces significantly greater challenges in gaining traction in digital business models.”

Overall, the development shows that household media spending has increased over time, but that competition between media categories is intensifying as growth levels off. At the same time, the media market is becoming increasingly globalised alongside digitalisation, meaning that local players face stronger competition from global services across all media categories.

“Global services are now putting pressure on local players in all media categories – competition has become significantly tougher in just a few years, placing new demands on both content and digital development,” concluded Schultz.