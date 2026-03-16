Endemol Shine Brasil, A Fábrica microdrama expansion

Endemol Shine Brasil and A Fábrica, both part of Banijay Americas, have announced a partnership to create a slate of vertical-format microdramas.

Under the partnership, Endemol Shine Brasil will lead productions and negotiations with brands and platforms, drawing on its expertise in delivering vertical storytelling. Meanwhile, A Fábrica will spearhead creative development and screenwriting across the new slate.

Endemol Shine Brasil recently delivered an 89-episode microdrama for a major vertical content platform, now in post-production. The company has also been greenlit for two additional projects, totaling 147 episodes. In parallel, two further productions are in development for Globoplay, in partnership with A Fábrica which is leading script development.

Nani Freitas, CEO, Endemol Shine Brasil, commented: “Microdramas are a clear market trend, and we are proud to be among the first Brazilian production companies to invest at scale. As audiences embrace highly bingeable short-form stories, we remain focused on expanding our vertical soap slate with the quality that defines Endemol Shine Brasil. Our partnership with A Fábrica enhances the creative depth and allows us to broaden our exploration of the format.”

Luiz Noronha, Executive Director, A Fábrica, added: “The rise of vertical storytelling reflects a major shift in how audiences consume content. It demands its own creative language and narrative logic and by bringing together our scripted expertise with Endemol Shine Brasil’s market acumen, we can integrate microdramas into our broader creative strategy.”